SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines gives up early gains on last-minute selling

By Chris Thomas June 2 Most Southeast Asian markets finished higher on Friday as investors were optimistic with upbeat U.S. manufacturing and employment data suggesting the world's largest economy was regaining speed. U.S. factory activity ticked up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gain