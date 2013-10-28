* Deal for 750 mln euros ($1.04 bln)
* AMC to distribute programming through Chellomedia networks
* Liberty Global says deal helps to simplify its businesses
* AMC shares fall 3 pct; Liberty up 1 pct
By Soham Chatterjee
Oct 28 AMC Networks Inc said it would
buy Chellomedia, the international content unit of John Malone's
Liberty Global Plc, for about $1.04 billion, giving it
greater control over the global distribution of its programs.
Liberty Global, the largest cable operator in Europe, said
the deal would help it simplify its business and allow it to
focus on its core market, the United States.
AMC Networks, home to hit shows such as "Mad Men", "Breaking
Bad" and "The Walking Dead", has been spending money to develop
content and expand programming as it takes on HBO, Time Warner
Inc's premium cable TV network.
"It seems like a good deal for AMC. They are basically going
from 96 million affiliate subscribers to 500 million affiliate
subscribers globally," Albert Fried & Co analyst Rich Tullo told
Reuters.
Chellomedia's network, consisting of 68 channels, is
distributed to 390 million households in 138 countries. Most of
its programming comprises movies and entertainment and content
acquired from partners.
AMC Networks said the businesses being bought include Chello
Central Europe, Chello Latin America and Chello Zone.
The network will also acquire Chellomedia's stakes in joint
ventures with CBS International, A+E Networks, Zon Optimus and
other partners.
Tullo said the deal allows AMC to expand into high-growth
eastern European markets, which have good intellectual property
protection, and get access to Chellomedia's production assets.
"Chellomedia is an ideal platform ... it provides one, if
not the largest, international channel groups not owned by a
large content company," AMC Networks Chief Executive Josh Sapan
said on a conference call on Monday.
AMC - A PRICIER BUY
Shares of AMC Networks were down 2 percent in afternoon
trading as analysts raised concerns that the deal would make it
harder for a larger media company to buy AMC, which was spun out
of the Dolan family controlled Cablevision Systems Corp
in 2011.
AMC Networks, whose channels also includes Sundance and IFC,
has been speculated to be an acquisition target of cable
network companies such as Comcast Corp, News Corp
and CBS Corp.
"Given AMC's earnings outperformance over the past few
years, we saw a notable opportunity to return capital to
shareholders ... ahead of a sale of the company," BTIG analyst
Richard Greenfield said.
"However, it now appears that AMC is decisively in growth
mode, even before the next leg of original programming has
proved itself."
While marquee shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men" have
ended or are on their way out, AMC has been trying to replace
them with new shows such as "Low Winter Sun", "Turn" and "Halt &
Catch Fire".
MALONE'S MOVES
Malone, known as the "King of Cable", jumped back into the
U.S. cable market earlier this year by buying a 28 percent stake
in Charter Communications. Until then, he had been on a
decade-long acquisition spree in Europe.
"In our view, the (Chellomedia) disposal improves Liberty's
liquidity to potentially help fund acquisitions," J.P. Morgan
Cazenove analyst Carl Murdock-Smith said in a research note.
Liberty Global said it would retain Dutch premium channels
Film1 and Sport1.
The company recently failed in its bid to buy out Dutch
cable firm Ziggo, which rejected the offer as inadequate.
Liberty was also outmaneuvered by Vodafone Group Plc
in competing bids for German operator Kabel Deutschland.
Liberty shares were up 1 percent.
Morgan Stanley advised Liberty Global on the deal, which is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2014. Guggenheim
Securities was the adviser for AMC.