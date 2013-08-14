FRANKFURT Aug 14 Liberty Global will
use all legal means available to fight a German court decision
nullifying regulatory clearance of its acquisition of cable
company KabelBW, a spokeswoman for its unit Unitymedia Kabel BW
said.
A higher regional court in Duesseldorf earlier on Wednesday
ruled that Germany's federal cartel office will have to look at
the 3.16 billion euro ($4.2 billion) takeover again.
The court did not allow for an appeal of the decision, but
Unitymedia Kabel BW can file a complaint with Germany's Federal
Court of Justice to be allowed to appeal.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)