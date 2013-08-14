FRANKFURT Aug 14 Liberty Global will use all legal means available to fight a German court decision nullifying regulatory clearance of its acquisition of cable company KabelBW, a spokeswoman for its unit Unitymedia Kabel BW said.

A higher regional court in Duesseldorf earlier on Wednesday ruled that Germany's federal cartel office will have to look at the 3.16 billion euro ($4.2 billion) takeover again.

The court did not allow for an appeal of the decision, but Unitymedia Kabel BW can file a complaint with Germany's Federal Court of Justice to be allowed to appeal.

