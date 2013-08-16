* Regional court ruled $4 bln deal needs to be re-examined
* Ruling may lead to unwinding of Unitymedia-KabelBW deal
* Offer of more concessions best chance to rescue merger
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 16 Liberty Global could
face costly concessions or an expensive unravelling of its $4
billion bet on Germany after a court ruling threw its 2012
takeover of KabelBW into doubt.
The regional court in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Wednesday
ordered the cartel office to re-examine the U.S. cable company's
acquisition of KabelBW, which was approved at the end of 2011
and completed early last year.
The ruling comes during an intense phase of consolidation in
the telecoms market of Europe's largest economy where deals with
a total value of almost 16 billion euros ($21.2 billion) are
pending.
Liberty, which supplies TV, broadband and telephone
services in Germany through its Unitymedia business in
competition with Kabel Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone, has said it will fight the decision.
But if its legal challenge fails it will have to make
additional concessions to assuage competition concerns, lawyers
who are not involved in the case said, or unpick the deal.
"It's like unscrambling an egg," said Frederik Wiemer, from
law firm Heuking Kuehn Lueer Wojtek. "It would be extremely
complicated."
The closest Germany has come to the unwinding a company on a
court's order was in 1999 when food wholesaler Lekkerland wanted
to merge with Tobaccoland.
The deal was approved by the cartel office but the regional
court in Berlin referred the case back to the supervisor. The
ruling was eventually overturned by the federal court and the
deal went ahead.
More recently, in November, the cartel office ordered that a
long-time joint venture between chemicals distributor Brenntag
and CVH should be dismantled, which was later put on
hold by the Duesseldorf court.
SPLIT OR CONCESSIONS
Outside Germany, examples of competition authorities
dismantling companies include the split-up of Standard Oil in
1911 and the creation of the "Baby Bells" from AT&T in the
1980's, both in the United States.
"In the end it all comes down to a business decision: do we
take the stricter remedies or abandon the transaction and unwind
it or parts of it, which will be complicated and costly," said
Jens-Olrik Murach, a competition lawyer at Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher LLP.
A split could be done. "The main assets of a cable company
are the cables, which are in the ground and will remain there.
In that sense it would be easy to separate the assets," said
Wiemer.
"It would be less complicated than to unravel a merger
between two chemical companies, which have been closing plants
and laying off people in the merger process," he said.
The best way for Liberty to save its business would be to
offer more concessions, lawyers said.
As an original condition of the deal, Unitymedia had to give
real estate companies and housing associations the opportunity
to cancel their multi-year contracts with KabelBW, to allow
rivals into the market.
Unitymedia could now offer to divest more contracts, which
would be a bitter pill as the company has been winning customers
from Deutsche Telekom with its expansion into broadband by
offering internet speeds often five times faster than competing
services.
While it is not allowed to directly appeal against this
week's court ruling, Liberty can complain to a federal court,
which could then open the door for an appeal.
MINISTRY AUTHORISATION
Should the cartel office decide to block the deal after
taking a second look, Liberty could turn to Germany's Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler.
Roesler would not look at the competition aspect of the
case, but could give the deal the go-ahead if he felt it was in
the public interest or benefited the German economy.
This has happened only a few times, for instance when E.ON
bought Ruhrgas about 10 years ago.
"It is not likely that Liberty or Unitymedia will request
such clearance before the elections on Sept. 22. It would make
more sense to wait until after the elections," said
Hanns-Christian Salger, Professor Commercial, Corporate and
Competition Law at the Institute of Law and Finance at the
Frankfurt University.