LONDON Dec 3 Vodafone has met with
analysts and investors this week to calm fears it could make a
multi-billion dollar takeover bid for Europe's biggest cable
company Liberty Global, according to people present.
Shares in Vodafone fell on Monday after people familiar with
the situation said the world's second-biggest mobile operator
was considering its options in Britain, which could include an
acquisition of Liberty.
Redburn analyst Nick Delfas, who attended a presentation
from Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao earlier this week,
said in a note he thought it would be too hard for the two sides
to agree financial terms.
"Vodafone is highly rational about M&A and does not need to
do anything," Delfas said. "We don't think they would look at
Sky or TalkTalk either."
He also noted that Colao had said he may not be interested
in some of the assets owned by Liberty.
Vodafone has been considering its options after broadband
leader BT Group revealed it was in parallel talks to buy
either EE or Telefonica's 02.
Vodafone has also been discussing its options to help launch its
own consumer broadband offering in Britain.
Shares in Liberty were down 1.5 percent at 1817 GMT.
Vodafone declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)