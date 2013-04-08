BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 8 EU antitrust regulators
are expected to clear a $15.8 billion takeover bid by U.S. cable
group Liberty Global for British peer Virgin Media
without requiring concessions, two people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
"The European Commission does not have any competition
concerns about the deal," one of the sources said.
The European Union competition authority is set to announce
its decision by April 15. Antoine Colombani, Commission
spokesman for competition policy, and Virgin Media declined to
comment.
The deal is set to pit Liberty Global controlling
shareholder and U.S. billionaire John Malone against Rupert
Murdoch, owner of British satellite group BSkyB in the
fast-developing European cable market.
The $15.8 billion value of the deal was the implied price on
Feb. 6, the day it was announced.