BRUSSELS May 16 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Oct. 17 whether to clear Liberty
Global's bid for Dutch peer Ziggo after the
U.S. cable company asked for the deadline to be extended to
allow for a more thorough review.
The European Commission last week set a Sept. 19 deadline
when it opened an in-depth investigation into the deal on
concerns the merged company would reduce competition in the
Dutch pay TV and telecoms markets.
Liberty Global said the extended deadline would be helpful
for its case.
"We think that it will be valuable for the better management
of this case to have more time to explore with the Commission
the issues that have been identified for further investigation,"
spokesman Marcus Smith said.
Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani also confirmed the
new EU deadline.
Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, wants
to expand its cable empire in Europe where it generates 90
percent of its revenues.
Its bid, which values Ziggo and its debt at around 10
billion euros ($13.72 billion), would bring together the
Netherlands' only two suppliers of premium pay TV movie
channels.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
