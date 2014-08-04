BRUSSELS Aug 4 European Union antitrust
regulators have halted their review of Liberty Global's
bid for Dutch peer Ziggo while waiting for
the U.S. cable company to provide more details of the deal.
The European Commission said the clock would start running
again once it has the information. It had been scheduled to
decide on the deal by Oct. 17.
"During its investigation of this merger, new facts have
come to the Commission's attention, which are important for our
full assessment of the merger," Commission spokeswoman Emer
Traynor said in a statement.
"The Commission has requested further information from
Liberty Global, but Liberty Global has to date not submitted
this information," she said.
Liberty Global said it was holding constructive talks with
the Commission.
"We remain confident that we will complete the transaction
in the second half of this year," spokesman Bert Holtkamp said.
The deal values Ziggo and its debt at around 10 billion euros
($13.4 billion).
Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, has
offered to divest its pay TV channel Film1 in an attempt to
secure EU clearance for the deal, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters last month.
The source said Liberty Global also promised not to block
so-called over-the-top TV service providers such as Netflix Inc
from accessing its Internet network for four years.
The EU competition authority is concerned the deal may
reduce competition in the Netherlands and result in higher
consumer prices.
($1 = 0.7450 Euros)
