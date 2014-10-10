BRUSSELS Oct 10 The European Commission said on
Friday it approved Liberty Global's takeover of Dutch
peer Ziggo but the U.S. cable TV provider must end
limits on broadcasters' freedom to offer programmes on the
Internet.
"Liberty Global offered to sell Film1, its premium Pay TV
film channel," the Commission said in a statement. "Liberty
Global also committed to terminate clauses in channel carriage
agreements that limit broadcasters' ability to offer their
channels and content over the Internet," it said.
Such clauses cannot be used in future agreements for eight
years, the Commission said.
Over-the-top companies deliver programming over the Internet
and are gaining popularity at the expense of live TV viewing.
Liberty Global, which makes 90 percent of its revenue in
Europe and is controlled by billionaire John Malone, made the
concessions after the Commission said the deal may reduce
competition in the Netherlands and result in higher consumer
prices.
The deal values Ziggo and its debt at around 10 billion
euros ($13.17 billion).
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)