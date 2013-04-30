AMSTERDAM, April 30 U.S.-listed cable firm Liberty Global has increased its stake in Dutch rival Ziggo to 15 percent from 12.65 percent previously, a regulatory filing at Dutch financial market regulator AFM showed on Tuesday.

Liberty last month bought Ziggo shares, saying the acquisition, in a sector in which it is already involved, was attractive given the stock's dividend yield of about 7.4 percent.

Liberty owns Dutch cable firm UPC.