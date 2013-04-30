PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM, April 30 U.S.-listed cable firm Liberty Global has increased its stake in Dutch rival Ziggo to 15 percent from 12.65 percent previously, a regulatory filing at Dutch financial market regulator AFM showed on Tuesday.
Liberty last month bought Ziggo shares, saying the acquisition, in a sector in which it is already involved, was attractive given the stock's dividend yield of about 7.4 percent.
Liberty owns Dutch cable firm UPC.
