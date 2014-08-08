Aug 8 Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* H1 BEE normalised operating earnings up 12 pct

* H1 BEE normalised return on equity 20 pct

* Asset management customer net cash inflows 11,6 billion rand

* Interim dividend up 9 pct

* BEE normalised headline EPS (cents) 664,7 versus 602,7

* Pro-actively engaging in process to identify opportunities and efficiently prepare for implementation