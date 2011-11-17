* Starz shares convert to 0.88129 Liberty Capital share
* Share buyback plan increased
NEW YORK Nov 17 John Malone's Liberty Media
Corp plans to eliminate its tracking stock structure and
combine Liberty Starz LSTZA.O and Liberty Capital LCAPA.O
stock into one asset-backed stock.
The board voted to convert each share of Starz common stock
into 0.88129 of a Liberty Capital share effective at the end of
business on Nov 28.
Liberty Media had until this fall operated with three
tracking stocks following different units of the business. But
the structure had made some investors discount the company
which had owned TV shopping channel QVC, Starz pay-TV as well
as numerous key stakes in companies like Live Nation (LYV.N),
Barnes & Noble (BKS.N) and Sirius XM (SIRI.O).
The board also voted to increase its stock buyback plan for
Liberty Capital to $1.25 billion following the conversion.
The news was announced just hours ahead of a Liberty
Media's investor day.
Earlier this month Liberty Media, which is chaired by
Malone, a former cable TV mogul, split off Liberty Interactive
as a separate company with QVC as its main asset.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Derek Caney)