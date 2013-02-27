Feb 27 Liberty Media Corp, the media
holding company controlled by John Malone, said its quarterly
revenue fell by more than half in the fourth quarter.
It said in a statement the decrease in revenue was related
to a one-time recognition of deferred revenue at one of its
businesses, called TruePosition, a year ago.
Its revenue fell 52 percent to $467 million, compared to
$973 million a year ago.
The company said its operating income was $25 million,
compared to $293 million a year ago.
Liberty owns stakes in a variety of businesses, including
Sirius XM, Barnes and Noble Inc, Concert
promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc and the major
league baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.