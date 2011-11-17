* Starz looking at Internet only service as well

* Starz online would rival HBO Go

NEW YORK Nov 17 Starz, the premium pay-TV network owned by Liberty Media Corp LSTZA.O LCAPA.O, will unveil an online version of its TV and movie channel for its cable and satellite subscribers in 2012, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said the company would also be exploring possibilities of a stand-alone online service for Internet subscribers. It already has 52 million subscribers to video services from cable, satellite and phone distributors.

Albrecht told investors at the Liberty Media investor day that a Starz-authenticated online service for traditional cable subscribers would help reduce customer losses, increase availability beyond the home and attract younger subscribers.

Starz would be following better-known premium TV rival HBO, which successfully rolled out HBO Go, an online service for cable subscribers last year. HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

The plans to take Starz online also comes after Albrecht, a former HBO executive, decided against signing a new deal with the largest online video service, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

The two sides failed to reach an agreement because Starz, the exclusive TV and video first-run distributor of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Sony Pictures (6758.T) releases, had wanted to have a premium tier in the Netflix package, similar to what it has on cable television.

Albrecht reiterated that he believed the decision to not renew its Netflix deal was the right one for the long-term future of the business. He said renewing the Netflix deal would have eroded its core business.

"Within two to three years, the Netflix deal would have been a drag on our earnings," said Albrecht. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)