April 2 Canada's Liberty Mines Inc said it has restarted production at its nickel facility in Timmins, Ontario, a year after suspending milling for maintenance.

Liberty expects to produce 4 million pounds of payable nickel in 2012.

Liberty, which also produces copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, received approval to repair its waste storage facility in Timmins in November. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)