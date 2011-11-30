Nov 30 Canadian nickel producer Liberty Mines Inc said it received government approval to repair its tailings pond facility in Timmins, Ontario, and remains on track to restart operations at the mine in the first quarter next year.

Liberty Mines, which owns and operates the Redstone nickel concentrator, said the repair work is expected to be completed in 10-12 weeks, the company said in a statement.

Tailings ponds are man-made lakes that hold byproducts of the oil sands extraction process, including leftover bitumen, heavy metals, clay, and other substances.

Last month, Liberty outlined plans to repair and upgrade its existing tailings pond, after milling operations at its Timmins facility were suspended in February due to maintenance requirements.

Timmins, Ontario-based Liberty, which also produces copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, said all environmental concerns with the existing dam will be addressed, after the repair work is completed.

Liberty shares closed at 11.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.