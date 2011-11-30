Nov 30 Canadian nickel producer Liberty
Mines Inc said it received government approval to
repair its tailings pond facility in Timmins, Ontario, and
remains on track to restart operations at the mine in the first
quarter next year.
Liberty Mines, which owns and operates the Redstone nickel
concentrator, said the repair work is expected to be completed
in 10-12 weeks, the company said in a statement.
Tailings ponds are man-made lakes that hold byproducts of
the oil sands extraction process, including leftover bitumen,
heavy metals, clay, and other substances.
Last month, Liberty outlined plans to repair and upgrade its
existing tailings pond, after milling operations at its Timmins
facility were suspended in February due to maintenance
requirements.
Timmins, Ontario-based Liberty, which also produces copper,
cobalt and platinum group metals, said all environmental
concerns with the existing dam will be addressed, after the
repair work is completed.
Liberty shares closed at 11.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.