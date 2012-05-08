LONDON May 8 Investment bank Liberum Capital has hired a telecoms analyst from Royal Bank of Scotland to its growing research team, capitalising on a retreat from equities by rivals.

Liberum, which started out five years ago as a natural resources-focused firm, hired Lawrence Sugarman, who had been in charge of RBS's European telecoms research team for the past year, it said on Tuesday.

Sugarman, previously at ING and a lead analyst on companies such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, began his new job this week.

Liberum specialises in capital raisings and deal advisory as well as stock trading, and its European research team has now branched out into media, real estate, utilities and technology, as well as small and medium-sized British companies.

It hit the headlines a year ago for its prominent role alongside bigger firms in advising commodities trader Glencore on its bumper London listing, an advisory mandate bitterly fought over by top investment banks.

Many stock trading focused firms in Europe are cutting back, as low trading volumes and the cost of sustaining big research teams hurt revenues.

But some are growing in the hope they will do well from a retreat by rivals, allowing them to capture a bigger share of volumes. European equities broker Exane BNP Paribas for instance, recently hired 16 people.

This also included a big team from RBS, which is only of the bigger banks pulling back in equities.