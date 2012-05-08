LONDON May 8 Investment bank Liberum Capital
has hired a telecoms analyst from Royal Bank of Scotland
to its growing research team, capitalising on a retreat from
equities by rivals.
Liberum, which started out five years ago as a natural
resources-focused firm, hired Lawrence Sugarman, who had been in
charge of RBS's European telecoms research team for the past
year, it said on Tuesday.
Sugarman, previously at ING and a lead analyst on companies
such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, began
his new job this week.
Liberum specialises in capital raisings and deal advisory as
well as stock trading, and its European research team has now
branched out into media, real estate, utilities and technology,
as well as small and medium-sized British companies.
It hit the headlines a year ago for its prominent role
alongside bigger firms in advising commodities trader Glencore
on its bumper London listing, an advisory mandate
bitterly fought over by top investment banks.
Many stock trading focused firms in Europe are cutting back,
as low trading volumes and the cost of sustaining big research
teams hurt revenues.
But some are growing in the hope they will do well from a
retreat by rivals, allowing them to capture a bigger share of
volumes. European equities broker Exane BNP Paribas for
instance, recently hired 16 people.
This also included a big team from RBS, which is only of the
bigger banks pulling back in equities.