LONDON, Jan 24 Liberum Capital, one of
several investment banks linked with a possible bid for Royal
Bank of Scotland's Hoare Govett unit, poached a leading
banker from rival JP Morgan Cazenove and said it planned
to hire more staff this year.
The company said Mark Godridge had joined from JP Morgan
Cazenove to become chief executive of its U.S. subsidiary
Liberum Capital Inc.
It added that it planned a further 10 senior hires this
year, bringing the number of employees at the British bank to
160.
Godridge had run the JP Morgan Cazenove European and
Emerging Market sales team since 2010, and had also been
president of Cazenove's New York office.
Many of Britain's smaller, independently-owned investment
banks such as Liberum Capital and Oriel Securities have grown as
their larger rivals have been forced to scale back in the
aftermath of the credit crisis.
Earlier this month, Oriel Securities had hired three new
bankers from former rival Evolution following Evolution's
takeover by South Africa's Investec .
"There is no denying that 2011 was a tough year for the
markets and, as a result, we have seen an unprecedented level of
consolidation and change in the broking sector," Liberum Chief
Executive Simon Stilwell said in a statement.
"This is creating significant opportunities for us on an
individual, team and business level," he added.
RBS, 83-percent owned by the British government after a
state rescue during the 2008 credit crisis, is considering
selling its Hoare Govett stockbroking arm as part of plans to
slash back its investment banking business.
Sources involved in the process have said that Jefferies
, Bank of China, Oriel Securities and Liberum
Capital are among those casting an eye on the Hoare Govett
business.
Liberum Capital also posted 2011 revenues of 38 million
pounds ($59.3 million) and pre-bonus profits of 10 million
pounds. It did not disclose comparative figures for its 2010
results.