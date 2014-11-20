Nov 20 Libet SA :

* Reported on Wednesday ING Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA funds, ING Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and ING Dobrowolny Fundusz Emerytalny, raised their stake in the company to 12.36 pct (6,178,442 shares) from 8.36 pct (4,178,442 shares)

