By Douwe Miedema and William James
LONDON, March 8 An arcane system at the
heart of a global investigation into whether banks colluded in
setting interest rates may endure simply because it is so deeply
embedded in trillions of dollars' worth of financial contracts.
The London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor, is a
daily poll that asks a group of banks at what rate they think
they will be able to borrow. The rate is supposed to reflect the
level at which banks lend to one another.
Despite the club-like way in which it is determined, Libor
is the benchmark for some $360 trillion worth of financial
products such as loans, derivatives, mortgages, bonds and
interest rate swaps - causing a headache for regulators who are
looking into claims the rates may have been fixed.
"As soon as you've got a load of deals that are tied to one
benchmark, then it's extremely difficult for banks to change to
another benchmark," said Nicholas Motson, financial lecturer at
CASS Business School in London.
"If someone's issued a 10-year bond that's tied to Libor
then you can't switch part-way through," he said.
Since the start of the banking crisis in the middle of 2007,
banks such as Citigroup, HSBC, RBS and
UBS have been approached by watchdogs investigating
how Libor is set. Several have suspended traders - though there
have so far been no criminal charges.
The investigations are examining whether traders at the
banks tried to influence whether the rate went up or down, which
could mean a windfall of tens of millions of dollars if a trader
has bet correctly on the direction of Libor.
As a result, market participants have been brainstorming for
months to figure out a way of reforming the rates, according to
one senior figure active in the market, who asked not to be
identified because the probes are ongoing.
FIT FOR PURPOSE?
One of Libor's most obvious flaws is that there is almost no
actual basis for many of the rates, because banks have been so
twitchy about lending to each other since the financial crisis.
Some traders said that Libor dollar rates were quoted as
much as 150 basis points below market rates in October 2008 when
in the wake of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, banks struggled
to convince markets about their creditworthiness.
While conditions have calmed somewhat since, the basis for
the fixing still factors in more hunch than data.
Libor rates are set for different currencies based on
different panels of banks - which may contain as few as seven
members - by asking them at what rate they could borrow funds
"in a reasonable market size".
The banks provide answers for lending of up to one year
which are then averaged, with the highest and lowest excluded.
Based on these submissions, Thomson Reuters compiles
the rate on behalf of the British Bankers' Association.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA), which establishes
the parameters for Libor, has hired consultants to see if the
rate is still fit for purpose, Reuters reported in February.
The BBA said on Wednesday it was "committed to retaining the
reputation and integrity" of Libor following a meeting with
banks to consider the implications of new bank regulations being
imposed globally with the aim of reducing risk in the system.
The meeting triggered speculation that the Bank of England -
which under a planned supervisory shake-up will regulate banks
from 2013 - could wrest control of Libor.
ALTERNATIVES
Against the sentiment-driven interbank rate others such as
the Euro Overnight Index Average (EONIA), a benchmark for
overnight lending in the euro zone which is based on actual
trades, have been growing in popularity.
EONIA and its sterling equivalent SONIA only exist for
overnight cash, but they could function as a reality check for
LIBOR if available in maturities of up to one month, say some
market operators.
"EONIA and SONIA (measure) what banks are really doing.
There's definite merit in that and that's why those indices have
gone from being a niche area when they were launched to become
clear benchmarks now," Motson said.
Other suggestions have included measuring short-term lending
between banks based on deals in the market for short-term
secured borrowing -- or repo trading -- where banks get cash in
return for a financial asset such as a bond.
One such benchmark is the Eurepo rate, which is sponsored by
the European Banking Federation. But there are no overnight
repos, because the underlying collateral cannot technically be
settled at such short notice.
So investors keep coming back to Libor. While the fixing may
seem opaque at times, a cash benchmark is far easier to
understand than repo rates, which can have differences in
collateral as diverse as German or Greek government bonds.
And with concern about the state of Europe's liquidity and
debt levels still very much present, some think the sentiment
underpinning Libor makes it most relevant for uncertain times.
"It tends to capture some of the intrabank tensions that are
absent from purely looking at overnight interest rates," said
David Page, an economist at Lloyds Bank in London.