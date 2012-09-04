* Accounting body works on global Libor audit guidance
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 4 An international accounting body
is drawing up guidelines on conducting external audits of banks'
interest rate estimates, to restore confidence in the Libor
benchmark after the revelation that bankers rigged figures.
Such audits were proposed four years ago by the United
States and could become a requirement under regulations being
considered in Britain after a scandal over the manipulation of
the London Interbank Offered Rate caused havoc this year.
British bank Barclays was fined a record $450
million after it admitted manipulating its submissions used to
calculate Libor, the basis for contracts worth hundreds of
trillions of dollars across the global financial system.
Regulators believe the rate rigging went far beyond Barclays
and are investigating most of the world's largest banks. Banks
could also face huge potential litigation risks from parties
that were hurt by illegal rate rigging.
Libor is calculated from banks' own estimates of their
borrowing costs, without outside verification. Finding a way to
reassure markets in future that the rates are sound is seen as a
vital step in cleaning up the mess.
Under its settlement with regulators, Barclays will be
required to hire auditors to verify its Libor submissions for
four years, beginning in June 2013. The Royal Bank of Scotland,
, is also widely believed to be close to a settlement,
probably also requiring it accept audits.
The ICAEW, a global accounting body based in London, has
started work on international guidance for such audits, which it
hopes to have in place in time for the first Barclays audit next
year, ICAEW head of financial services Iain Coke said.
Coke said he believes other banks will probably either face
a requirement in the future to have an external audit, or will
introduce audits voluntarily to reassure markets and
supervisors.
QUESTIONS
Guidance applied internationally would help make Libor more
credible in the eyes of markets and users, he said. Still,
drawing up such guidance will not be simple.
"There are lots of questions about what an external audit
would entail," Coke said.
Libor consists of a "suite" of rates that banks estimate
they would have to pay to borrow in different currencies over
different periods of time. Since the rates are based on
hypothetical transactions, it would be impossible to verify
every submission by every bank for every rate.
Accountants would have to agree a reliable sampling method
and standards, Coke said.
Barclays said it will comply with the terms of its
settlement agreement with the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading
Commission regulator. UK banks RBS, Lloyds and
HSBC had no comment, nor did the CFTC.
Coke said an audit of Libor submissions would need to be
separate from a bank's external audit of its financial
statements. Even lenders not part of regulatory probes may want
to use external auditors to check their submissions to give
markets reassurance, he said.
Regulators are also looking at whether supervision of other
benchmarks, such as oil prices, should be tightened up. Coke
said the ICAEW's aim would be for its guidance to be broad
enough to be applicable for audits of other benchmarks as well.
Libor is overseen by the British Bankers' Association (BBA),
a bank trade body, and compiled on the BBA's behalf by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, from data submitted daily by
the banks.
Concerns about the credibility of Libor go back several
years. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner recommended
external audits of Libor figures to Bank of England Governor
Mervyn King in June 2008.
Such audits were one of several reforms Geithner proposed,
including increasing the number of US banks that make
submissions, being more specific on the size of transactions
banks referred to in their submissions, and reducing the number
of quotes for longer-term and typically illiquid transactions.
Angela Knight, then chief executive of the BBA, said in 2008
that none of Geithner's recommendations would be impossible to
implement, but external auditing was never introduced.
The BBA said that following its review of Libor in 2008
internal audits were started at banks from 2009. It had no
comment on why external audits were left out.
Martin Wheatley, managing director of Britain's Financial
Services Authority regulator, is reviewing Libor supervision and
governance and has also included external auditing among ideas
he is considering.
He will make recommendations on Sept. 28, some of which will
be inserted into a wider financial law now being discussed in
Britain's parliament for implementation next year.
The aim is to make Libor setting more rigorous, better
supervised and less open to abuse, a move which could also make
a costly mandatory external audit unnecessary. The FSA had no
further comment on the review.