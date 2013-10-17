* London court hears test case on Libor manipulation
* Legal papers reveal details of alleged Barclays wrongdoing
* Case could open floodgates for lawsuits against banks
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Oct 17 Barclays employees
manipulated Libor benchmark interest rates to benefit one of the
British lender's sterling investment funds between 2006 and
2010, according to evidence disclosed in court filings by a
company that is suing the bank.
The details came to light on Thursday during a hearing at
the Court of Appeal in London into a dispute between Barclays
and residential care home operator Guardian Care Homes, a test
case that could affect all banks tainted by the Libor scandal.
The key issue is whether Guardian Care Homes can rely on
alleged Libor-rigging by Barclays to invalidate two interest
rate swaps it entered into with the bank in 2007 and 2008.
Guardian Care Homes had taken out two loans totaling 70
million pounds ($113 million) from Barclays and alleges the bank
mis-sold it inappropriate interest rate hedging products based
on Libor that ended up costing it millions as rates fell.
Barclays denies mis-selling and says the Libor-rigging
allegations are irrelevant to the dispute.
The bank has been fined $453 million by U.S. and British
authorities in June 2012 over attempted manipulation of Libor
rates, a scandal that led to the resignation of the bank's then
chief executive Bob Diamond.
In legal papers filed to the court, Guardian Care Homes
cites a letter from Barclays lawyers to the Singapore regulator
that contains details of an internal investigation by Barclays
covering the period between January 2006 and April 2010.
The investigation was into alleged manipulation of the
three-month sterling Libor rate by bank employees, which
Guardian Care Homes says is relevant to its case because that
was the rate its two swaps with Barclays were tied to.
"Barclays continues to bury its head in the sand despite
overwhelming evidence that the bank was manipulating Libor in
order to profit from swaps," said Guardian Care Homes CEO Gary
Hartland. "My swaps have cost me 12 million pounds so the
suggestion that these allegations are irrelevant is fanciful."
GO LOWER
According to Guardian Care Homes, the probe found that
ex-Barclays employee Quan Hui Lee, now working at an investment
fund run by Barclays called Ricardo Master Fund, had asked bank
employees to manipulate the rate to boost the fund's returns.
"Go get Libor down," Lee was cited as saying in an email to
Ian Pike, a London-based Barclays sterling Libor submitter, to
which Pike responded: "I'll do my best boss!"
In another email, Lee was quoted as saying: "LOWER! Go for 3
percent ... I want yr end 3mL (three-month Libor) to be 2.8
percent or at worst 2.88 percent."
Citing the contents of the letter from Barclays lawyers to
the Monetary Authority of Singapore, dated May 9, 2013, Guardian
Care Homes said: "The purpose of the fraud was to make profit or
avoid losses on 'Ricardo Master Fund'".
"The documents ... show that Barclays' misconduct goes
further and wider than the regulatory findings and, importantly,
compound the existing evidence that this misconduct in relation
to Libor had a material economic impact upon the (swaps) entered
into by (Guardian Care Homes)," the firm's lawyers wrote.
Barclays is trying to have the Libor-related elements of the
case thrown out by the Court of Appeal, which is hearing the
case in conjunction with a similar dispute between Deutsche Bank
and Indian real estate developer Unitech.
"(The case) is not concerned with the extent to which
Barclays manipulated Libor or the regulators' reports," the
bank's lead counsel Robin Dicker told the court.
"It is concerned with a much narrower issue, whether
Guardian Care Homes can rely on such conduct to avoid or reduce
its obligations."
The three Court of Appeal judges are due to give their
ruling later this year. Depending on which way it goes, it could
either open the floodgates for similar lawsuits by small and
medium-sized firms which had agreed deals pegged to Libor rates
against banks involved in the scandal, or on the contrary make
it much harder to launch such lawsuits.
"The nature of the case asserted by (Guardian Care Homes) is
wide-ranging in its scope and indiscriminate in its application
to any customer who contracted with a Libor-submitting panel
bank," Barclays told the court in one of its own filings.
"The potential ramifications of (Guardian Care Homes') case
... are extensive, given the quantity and value of contracts
referenced to Libor rates across the world."