BRIEF-IPIC GMTN board of International Petroleum Investment PJSC reconstituted
* Board of directors of international petroleum investment company PJSC has been reconstituted
Aug 13 Jay V. Merchant, who has come under federal scrutiny in the LIBOR manipulation scandal, has left his position as head of swaps trading at UBS on Monday, a spokeswoman there confirmed.
Merchant is being looked at by U.S. authorities over his activities while working at Barclays Plc's swaps desk in New York.
Merchant's lawyer, John Kenney, was not immediately available for comment.
* Board of directors of international petroleum investment company PJSC has been reconstituted
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers