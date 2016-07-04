By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 When David Green was appointed
head of Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in 2012 he
predicted he would be judged by how he fared prosecuting
allegations of global interest rate rigging, a symbol of banker
greed during the financial crisis.
Six months ago, he had just one conviction under his belt
after six former brokers were acquitted of manipulating the
benchmark Libor rate.
But the convictions of three former Barclays
traders and a guilty plea from another in London's third Libor
trial, after a bitterly-fought case, will help to silence
critics ahead of the agency's next benchmark rate rigging trial,
scheduled for 2017.
The SFO, set up to deal with the most serious and complex
fraud cases, has had a chequered record in securing white collar
convictions over its 28-year history.
"These results will buoy up the SFO, but they were
desperately needed to save its reputation after the not guilty
verdicts in the second Libor trial," David Corker, a partner at
law firm Corker Binning, said.
In January, an English jury swiftly acquitted six former
brokers of conspiring with convicted trader Tom Hayes to
manipulate Libor. Hayes, a former star trader, had been
unanimously convicted on much the same evidence in the world's
first Libor rigging trial last August.
Two months after the six brokers walked free, the SFO
surprised the financial services industry by dropping an
investigation into allegations of rigging in the $5.3 trillion
per day foreign exchange market.
But it robustly dismissed suggestions at the time that this
showed it had lost its appetite for risk.
CRIMINAL INTENT
The convictions of two former Barclays derivatives traders,
Indian-born Jay Merchant and American Alex Pabon, and two
British former Libor submitters Jonathan Mathew and Peter
Johnson, bring to five the number of convictions delivered in
the London arm of a global investigation.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on two other
Barclays traders, who now face the prospect of a re-trial.
Proving financial crime beyond reasonable doubt is difficult
and some lawyers question whether the rigging of Libor, a
benchmark for $450 trillion of financial contracts and loans
worldwide, should be treated as a criminal offence or if the
right people are being prosecuted.
The former Barclays traders were relatively junior, the
British financial regulator dropped similar cases against others
involved in interest rate benchmarks and prosecutors produced no
victims and did not quantify losses.
Corker said the Libor cases revolved around conduct widely
condoned or encouraged in a broken, poorly regulated system.
Frankfurt prosecutors brought this problem into sharp relief
when they ruled earlier this year that alleged rigging Euribor,
Libor's Brussels-based equivalent, did not constitute a criminal
offence under German law at the time.
SUBJECTIVE DISHONESTY
Defendants in the Libor trials have focused arguments on the
second of a two-stage test of dishonesty in English law. Under
the test, a jury has to decide that defendants realised they
were dishonest by the ordinary standards of reasonable and
honest people - the so-called subjective dishonesty test.
Mathew, Merchant and Pabon, charged with skewing Libor for
just over two years to September 2007, admitted they tried to
influence rates but denied they knew it was wrong. The jury was
told Libor rules were only clarified in 2013.
That line of defence has echoed across courtrooms since
Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader
convicted last August, first told a London court that he had
been "thrown under the bus" by two $50 billion banks and a posse
of authorities for just doing his job really well.
But Hayes confessed to dishonesty during 82 hours of SFO
interviews in 2013 in which, he said later in court, he had been
so desperate to be charged in Britain and avoid extradition to
the United States, where he was wanted on similar charges, he
would have admitted to anything.
Hayes has, to date, appealed unsuccessfully against his
conviction.
The SFO's Barclays case was given a fillip by the guilty
plea of Johnson, a 61-year-old senior Libor submitter
responsible for choosing and sending the bank's daily rate to a
London administrator.
The SFO can bask in its latest success for now. But Interior
Minister Theresa May has been tipped by the Financial Times as
keen to bring the agency under the remit of Britain's National
Crime Agency, dubbed Britain's FBI.
She is a favourite to succeed David Cameron as prime
minister as Britain reels from its vote to leave the European
Union.
"Whilst historically there have been questions raised about
the effectiveness of the SFO, I doubt that any politician, least
of all Theresa May, will have the future of the SFO on their
mind at the moment," Sarah Wallace, a partner at British law
firm Irwin Mitchell, said.
"If the new corporate criminal liability offences (such as
failure to prevent economic crime) currently under government
consultation make it into our law then the SFO could be busy -
assuming their prosecution budget is not reduced through post
Brexit public spending cuts."
May did not respond to an email and the Home Office declined
to comment. The SFO did not comment beyond a statement issued
after the outcome of the Barclays' trial.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)