LONDON, July 4 Reuters) - Three former Barclays
traders have been found guilty by a London jury of conspiring to
fraudulently manipulate global benchmark interest rates in a
success for the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
Calcutta-born Jay Merchant, 45, the most senior of the men
on trial, was convicted unanimously while 35-year-old British
former Libor submitter Jonathan Mathew and former trader Alex
Pabon, a 38-year-old American, were found guilty by a majority
verdict after a 10-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.
A second Libor submitter, 61-year-old Peter Johnson, had
pleaded guilty. The men are expected to be sentenced on
Thursday.
Reporting restrictions on the verdicts were lifted on Monday
after the jury failed to reach a verdict on two other
defendants.
The verdicts come four years after Barclays became the first
of 11 powerful banks and brokerages to be slapped with a hefty
fine over rate fixing allegations, sparking a political and
public backlash that forced out charismatic former CEO Bob
Diamond, an overhaul of Libor rules and the criminal inquiry.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing
by Keith Weir)