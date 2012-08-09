BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska appoints Boguslaw Białowas new CEO as of June 16
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT TILL JUNE 15 THE COMPANY'S MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EMIL SLAZAK WILL HOST THE POSITION OF CEO
TOKYO Aug 9 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) has suspended a third London-based banker in connection with a probe by UK authorities into the rigging of interbank lending rates.
"One banker has been ordered to stay home," said a BTMU spokesman, citing an ongoing investigation by authorities. He declined to comment further.
The banker, who works at BTMU's London office and was in charge of submitting Libor rates, is being questioned by the Financial Services Authority after allegedly being contacted by others to participate in the rate manipulation after 2008, a source familiar with the matter said.
In July, the bank, a core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, suspended two London-based traders due to the probe into the manipulation of interbank lending rates, including the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The bank said at the time that their suspension was not connected with their conduct at the Japanese bank.
The traders worked together for years at Dutch lender Rabobank before joining BTMU, according to the Financial Services Authority register. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT TILL JUNE 15 THE COMPANY'S MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EMIL SLAZAK WILL HOST THE POSITION OF CEO
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, the marketing affiliate of Celltrion Inc, on Wednesday said it plans to raise at least 799.6 billion won ($712.74 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) planned next month.