TOKYO, July 10 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said on Tuesday the bank has ordered two London-based traders to stay home amid growing investigation into the rigging of Libor.

"BTMU is fully cooperating with authorities' Libor investigation. The stay-home instruction on the two has nothing to do with their work at BTMU," a bank spokesman in Tokyo said. He declined to comment further.

BTMU is a core commercial banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest lender.