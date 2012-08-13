Aug 13 The Libor scandal, which began in London
with bankers accused of manipulating a key global interest rate,
has reached the Alaskan wilderness.
Or at least that's the hope of New York plaintiffs' lawyer
Brian Murray. He filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of
investors in Alaska - as well as investors in Wyoming, North
Dakota and about 20 other states - that accuses banks of
violating various state antitrust laws in allegedly rigging the
London interbank offered rate.
Libor is a key rate for everything from credit cards to
trillions of dollars of financial derivatives.
So far, Murray says, no Alaskans have signed on to the case,
and it's unclear how many people in the state may have been
affected by the alleged rate manipulation. His lawsuit contends
that investors in certain preferred securities were shortchanged
on dividend payments when banks set Libor artificially low.
Murray, a partner at the law firm Murray Frank, says he's
also looking for clients in the other states, though to date he
has only signed on investors from New York.
His hunt for plaintiffs shows how lawyers are lining up to
get a piece of what is shaping up to be massive litigation over
the scandal. Lawyers have filed a smorgasbord of claims on
behalf of a wide range of investors, and they hope a federal
judge will allow their cases to proceed as class actions.
Class-action status gives plaintiffs the power to pool resources
and sue collectively.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in
Manhattan, who is overseeing the cases, put new Libor lawsuits
on hold while she sorts through legal issues stemming from
earlier ones. The cases are still in the early procedural stages
and the judge has made no rulings on their merits.
Buchwald said at a court hearing Wednesday that she was
concerned about "creative carve outs" of class members as
attorneys hunted for smaller groups of plaintiffs and that she
would not recognize any new classes or appoint lawyers to lead
them for the time being. She also encouraged anyone eyeing a
case to get it into court promptly.
Litigation over alleged rate fixing has been pending in
court for 16 months. A flurry of new cases were filed after a
$453 million settlement over Libor practices between Barclays
and U.S. and British authorities in June.
Other defendants in the civil litigation include Citigroup
Inc, Bank of America Corp and about a dozen other
major banks. The banks have said in court papers seeking
dismissal of the earlier lawsuits that even if Libor were
altered, the plaintiffs have not shown how banks acted to
restrain competition.
Seven proposed class actions have been filed, containing
dozens of potential subclasses, accusing the banks of common law
fraud as well as violations of federal and state antitrust laws,
the Commodity Exchange Act and even provisions of an
anti-racketeering law that had its origins in prosecuting
organized crime.
The three most advanced cases were filed last year, covering
investors holding Libor-linked securities purchased
over-the-counter from the defendant banks, investors in bonds
tied to Libor, and those who traded in Eurodollar futures on
exchanges.
Classes can join investors in groups behind one legal team,
which then bankrolls the litigation. The lawyers landing the job
of lead counsel typically take their fees out of any eventual
recovery, which is spread among the members of the class.
Michael Hausfeld, of the Hausfeld law firm, who filed one of
the first cases alleging Libor manipulation by banks last year,
said other plaintiffs' attorneys are contacting him to get
advice on how they should go about bringing new cases.
Hausfeld said he expects a fight among plaintiffs' attorneys
over who will lead any new classes that are proposed.
"You're going to have a gajillion class actions filed,
justifiably, because every situation and claim is going to be
unique and different from other class actions," said Jim Cox, a
Duke Law School professor.
The plaintiffs will eventually have to prove the proposed
class structures meet legal standards. That could be a critical
battle in the litigation as the defendants try to limit any
potential damages, which some analysts have estimated to be in
the tens of billions of dollars.
If a class were whittled down or not certified, those
plaintiffs would have to sue on their own if they wanted to
pursue their claims, something few could likely afford. So far
one plaintiff, Charles Schwab Corp, has opted to file its own
lawsuit against the Libor banks rather than trying to join a
class action.
Richard Rapp, a former president of NERA Economic
Consulting, an adviser in antitrust cases, said a successful
Libor case could cost up to $10 million to pursue for a
plaintiff.
The defendants will likely attack the classes for having too
little in common, arguing that on any given day suppressing
Libor rates could have helped some in a class while at the same
time hurting others.
"I imagine that the defendants will contend, to the extent
this all occurred, that it affected the plaintiffs in very
different ways, making class action inappropriate," said Spencer
Waller, a professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
But that's not stopping new lawsuits from getting filed, or
plaintiffs' lawyers from developing their legal theories.
When the battle for class certification comes, Murray - the
New York plaintiffs' lawyers - said he is assuming he will have
a representative for his Alaska subclass as well as the 23 other
state subclasses he proposed.
"They find me," he said of needed plaintiffs. "I've often
wondered how people find me but in the world of the Internet
anything is possible."