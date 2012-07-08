LONDON, July 9 Michel Barnier, the European
commissioner in charge of financial regulation, is expected to
bring forward changes to his market abuse directive and
regulation within in the next weeks, the Financial Times said on
Monday.
In response to the Libor rigging scandal, Barnier will amend
reforms to European Union market abuse rules so that potential
"loopholes" are closed and criminal sanctions specifically cover
tampering with indices such as Libor and Euribor, the newspaper
said.
He is cited as calling the falsification of such benchmark
rates a "betrayal" with potentially "systemic consequences".
Libor, the London interbank offered rate, is the benchmark
interest rate that underpins trillions of loans, credit cards,
mortgages and derivatives around the world. Euribor is the Euro
interbank offered rate.
Barnier is expected to work with the European Parliament to
add amendments to the market abuse rules he already proposed
last year.
Amendments would still have to be approved by EU governments
and the parliament, which could take up to a year.
A review of market indices to see whether they should be
brought under the watch of regulators is also due to be carried
out by Barnier's staff. This review could take several months,
the FT said.
"I have never believed in self-regulation for a public good.
I believe that we need to make sure there is more transparency
in this process," he is quoted as saying.
Barnier's intervention follows the forced resignation of Bob
Diamond from Barclays, who said the bank was encouraged
by the Bank of England to engage in the practice.
On Monday, Paul Tucker, deputy governor of the BoE, will
appear before a panel of lawmakers asking key people what they
knew about Barclays and other banks submitting inaccurate
figures for Libor.