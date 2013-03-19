FRANKFURT, March 19 German markets regulator
Bafin said preliminary findings from its probe into Deutsche
Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending
rates would be passed on to Berlin by the end of March.
"We stick with the first quarter," Elke Koenig, head of
Bafin, said in response to a question about when it would pass
on initial findings to Berlin's Finance Ministry.
Bafin has no plans to publish the findings of its report.
Koenig declined to comment on the contents of the probe, adding
she herself had not yet seen the Bafin report.
Bafin is conducting a so-called special probe - the most
severe form of investigation it can undertake - into Deutsche
Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending rates.
Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are
examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of
the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars worth of contracts around the world.
Last year Deutsche Bank said it had received subpoenas and
requests for information from U.S. and European authorities in
connection with setting interbank rates.