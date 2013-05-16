(Substitutes word minimum for guaranteed in first bullet)

* Loan investors face loss of minimum payments

* Absolute returns need to reflect risk

By Natalie Wright

NEW YORK, May 15 Massive demand from investors has pushed yields on US leveraged loans to 2004 levels and aggressive market conditions continue to strip protection from new deals, including removing Libor floors that guarantee minimum yields for investors.

Rapid refinancing and repricing in 2013 has pushed US leveraged loan yields below 5 percent. The bells and whistles that were added to deals to make them more attractive to investors after the 2008 financial crisis are now quickly disappearing.

With loan pricing already low, few other concessions are left on the table. Covenants have already largely been removed in 'covenant lite' loans and Original Issue Discounts (OIDs) which were added to sweeten loans after the credit crunch are shrinking or have disappeared.

Attention is now turning to Libor floors, which were introduced in 2008 as the leveraged loan market struggled to get back on its feet after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The investor protection was used as a way to give investors more income and encourage non-traditional buyers, including high yield bond investors, into the leveraged loan market.

Libor floors guarantee a minimum level to calculate contractual spreads on leveraged loans from, and is one component of loans' all-in yields.

The need to entice investors into US leveraged loans has gone as strong demand from new and existing Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds pushes record inflows into loans.

Leveraged loan margins have tightened to 2007 levels and are now seeing some of the tightest prints since before the financial crisis.

"Flows into the loan asset class have been at record levels and demand has outpaced the supply of new loan product," said one loan sales banker.

"As this continues, we will continue to see more repricings and lower Libor floors."

Libor floors are averaging 1.05 percent in 2013, down from 1.23 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 and a high of 2.5 percent in 2009, according to LPC data.

"You can get relatively good-sized deals done just by selling to traditional loan managers who are less sensitive about absolute yields," an investment manager said.

NO FLOORS

In April, hospital and healthcare company HCA Inc repriced a $2 billon term loan and fund manager Nuveen Investments repriced a $2.561 billion term loans without offering Libor floors to investors.

Nearly 60 percent of first-lien institutional term loans priced in the second quarter of 2013 have been done with Libor floors of 1 percent, 0.75 percent or not at all, compared to 51 percent in the first quarter and less than 20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.

This is a dramatic shift from 2010 and 2011, when most deals had a floor of 1.5 percent or higher.

Libor floors are also shrinking on loans for middle market companies to an average of 1.21 percent in the second quarter of 2013, but are still higher than those on large corporate loans.

Some sources said that investors should view Libor floors with caution and focus on credit risk instead.

"The market as a whole needs to focus on the absolute return reflecting the risk," said Erik Falk, co-head of Leveraged Credit at KKR Asset Management.

Loans with lower margins are being issued for companies such as BB+/Ba1 rated global wine company Constellation Brands' acquisition loan, which pays 200bp over Libor with a 75bp floor.

Other companies are also repricing existing loans and removing Libor floors.

Universal Health Services repriced an existing $746 million Term Loan B (TLB) to a spread of 225bp over Libor at par without a Libor floor or discount this week. The company's existing TLB was priced at 275bp over Libor, with a 1 percent Libor floor.

Landscape and turf company Brickman Group Holdings is repricing $237.9 million of an existing $537.9 million term loan B to 300bps at par with no Libor floor, compared to 425bps and a 1.25 percent Libor floor previously.

Software manufacturer SS&C Technologies Holdings repriced a $634.5 million TLB 1 and a $65.6 million TLB 2 at 275bps with a 75bp Libor floor at par, down from 400bps with a 1 percent Libor floor. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)