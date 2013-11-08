* Barclays and Deutsche lose appeals
* UK judge says Libor issues can by used in 2 separate court
case
* Deutsche Bank wins separate case against Nordic
billionaire's firm
* Sebastian Holdings has to pay Deutsche Bank $235 mln
By Steve Slater and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 8 Barclays and Deutsche
Bank failed on Friday to remove allegations of
interest rate rigging from two lawsuits, opening the door for
more bank clients to claim they were mis-sold products linked to
Libor.
A British court ruled the role both banks played in a global
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) was
relevant to individual cases brought against them.
The decision, made in the Court of Appeal in London, was
seen as a test case, the result of which could prompt more
companies to bring action against banks, citing manipulation of
Libor, which is used to price over $300 trillion of financial
contracts around the world.
In previous legal rulings, judges stopped short of saying
Libor was relevant to all claims against banks and allowed it to
be used only in cases where contracts have been linked
specifically to the benchmark.
Barclays is being sued for up to 70 million pounds ($112
million) by Guardian Care Homes, a UK residential care home
operator, which alleges the bank mis-sold it interest rate
hedging products that were based upon Libor.
Deutsche Bank is being counter-sued by India's Unitech
after the bank brought legal action against the
property firm last year for the repayment of a $150 million loan
and a related $11 million interest-rate swap.
Unitech said the loan and swap deal were linked to Libor
interest rates, which at the time were being manipulated by some
banks.
Both cases are expected to go to trial next year.
The banks wanted the links to Libor to be excluded from the
cases, saying Libor rates were not central to the original legal
debate that inspired each case and that claimants were
attempting to use the scandal to divert attention away from
these core issues.
But Judge Andrew Longmore told the court on Friday: "The
banks did propose the use of Libor and it must be arguable that,
at the very least, they were representing that their own
participation in the setting of the rate was an honest one."
"If the day after the contracts had been made, the banks had
told their counterparties that they had been manipulating Libor
in the past and intended to do so in the future ... the borrower
would arguably be sufficiently horrified so as to think he would
be entitled to rescind the deal."
Deutsche Bank said it was disappointed by the judge's
decision and would launch an appeal.
Barclays said the allegations of mis-selling Libor-linked
interest rate hedging products to Guardian Care Homes were
without foundation.
"With or without the Libor claims, the allegations of
mis-selling have no merit," the British bank said in a
statement.
The rulings followed a three-day hearing at the Court of
Appeal at London's Royal Court of Justice last month.
Separately on Friday, Deutsche Bank won a court battle
against investment firm Sebastian Holdings and was awarded
around $235 million in compensation.
The bank took legal action against Sebastian's founder,
billionaire Norwegian investor Alexander Vik, for unpaid margin
calls on trades executed during the financial crisis.
Vik subsequently launched a countersuit for $8 billion
against the German bank, which he alleged had struck the
loss-making trades without authorisation.
Judge David Cooke threw out that claim and said Deutsche did
not breach any contractual duty to warn nor make negligent
misrepresentations that caused losses for Sebastian.
Deutsche Bank said it welcomed the ruling.