LONDON, March 8 Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for
conspiring to rig Libor global interest rates, was on Tuesday
blocked from appealing to the UK's Supreme Court against his
conviction.
Hayes, the first person tried by jury after a global inquiry
into allegations of Libor-rigging, has redoubled efforts to
overturn his conviction since six former brokers he is alleged
to have plotted with were found not guilty in a separate London
trial.
London's Court of Appeal on Tuesday formally refused leave
for the case to be taken to the highest court, according to a
spokesman from the Serious Fraud Office prosecutor.
In a statement, 36-year-old Hayes said he was disappointed,
continued to maintain his innocence and said he would continue
to pursue all avenues available to clear his name.
