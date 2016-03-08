* Hayes says will continue fight to clear name
* Confiscation proceedings due to begin March 12
* Rabobank Libor traders to be sentenced March 10
(Adds confiscation proceedings, details)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 8 Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for
conspiring to rig Libor global interest rates, was on Tuesday
blocked from appealing to the UK's Supreme Court against his
conviction.
Hayes, the first person tried by jury after a global inquiry
into allegations of Libor-rigging, has redoubled efforts to
overturn his conviction since six former brokers he is alleged
to have plotted with were found not guilty in a separate London
trial.
London's Court of Appeal on Tuesday formally refused leave
for the case to be taken to the UK's highest court, which hears
appeals in exceptional cases of general public importance,
according to a spokesman for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
Since he was jailed last August, 36-year-old Hayes has
succeeded in persuading the Court of Appeal to cut his initial
14-year jail sentence - one of the longest on record for UK
white collar crime - by three years. But he failed to overturn
his conviction.
Hayes said in a statement from Lowdham Grange prison in
central England that he was disappointed with the decision,
continued to maintain his innocence and would pursue all avenues
available to him to clear his name.
"My application is clearly in relation to a point of law and
is of public importance because it concerns the test of
dishonesty that applies to all criminal cases in this country,"
he said.
CONFISCATION PROCEEDINGS LOOM
The former star derivatives trader was found unanimously
guilty of eight charges of conspiracy to defraud related to
Libor, the London interbank offered rate that banks use to set
interest rates on $450 trillion of loans and financial products
worldwide.
He is now expected to take his case to the Criminal Cases
Review Commission (CCRC), which looks at miscarriages of
justice. However, one lawyer has said without exceptional new
evidence, it will be like "getting through the eye of a needle".
In the meantime, the SFO is pursuing confiscation
proceedings against Hayes to claw back around 3.8 million pounds
($5.3 million) of alleged proceeds of crime. Four days of
hearings are scheduled to begin on March 12.
Prosecutors presented Hayes, who was diagnosed with mild
Asperger's syndrome shortly before his trial began last May, as
the ringleader of a dishonest scam to fix Libor with brokers and
other traders to benefit his trading book between 2006 and 2010.
Hayes denied dishonesty during his 47-day trial, saying he
had been open about his practices, such as sending scores of
messages cajoling, pressuring and offering rewards to those who
could influence rates. He said his bosses had condoned methods
that were common practice at the time.
But his defence was complicated by previous admissions of
dishonesty while initially cooperating with investigators in
2013. Hayes said during his trial that he later decided to fight
the charges out of rage at being turned into a scapegoat.
Two former Rabobank traders, Anthony Allen and Anthony
Conti, are due to be sentenced on Thursday by a U.S. judge after
they were found guilty of fraud-related offences last November
in the first U.S. Libor trial.
