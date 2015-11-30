* Two day Court of Appeal hearing begins Tuesday
* Hayes to appeal conviction and 14-year term
* Sentence shows tougher stance on white collar crime
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 30 Tom Hayes, the first trader
convicted by a jury of manipulating Libor benchmark interest
rates, on Tuesday begins a two-day, appeal against his
conviction and a 14-year jail sentence, one of the toughest to
date for white collar crime.
The London case is being heard by Lord Chief Justice John
Thomas -- the head of the judiciary in England and Wales --
Brian Leveson, a senior judge who chaired a public inquiry into
the ethics of the British media in 2012, and Elizabeth Gloster.
Hayes, a 36-year-old former UBS and Citigroup
trader, was in August found unanimously guilty of eight
charges of conspiracy to defraud for rigging Libor, the London
interbank offered rate, that underpins around $450 trillion of
financial contracts and consumer loans worldwide.
Cast as the ringleader in one of the rate-rigging scams that
has cost banks billions in regulatory fines, Hayes was found
guilty of conspiring to rig Libor for profit.
But his legal team is arguing that High Court Judge Jeremy
Cooke made legal errors in the way he handled the trial and that
the sentence is wrong in principle and excessive.
Much of the initial argument is expected to focus on what
evidence was deemed relevant or admissible during the trial,
lawyers say. The arguments about sentence length are likely to
rest in part on whether Cooke was right to jail Hayes for
consecutive, rather than concurrent, fraud offences.
Richard Cornthwaite, Hayes's lawyer at law firm Cartwright
King, said he expected a ruling this week but added that this
was "a matter for the court" .
CONSECUTIVE SENTENCES
Hayes, who has Asperger's Syndrome, denied dishonesty during
his trial, arguing he had been open about practices that were
endorsed by senior staff and common in the industry at the time.
Hayes's defence was hampered by his earlier admissions of
dishonesty in interviews with investigators in 2013. Hayes told
the jury he initially cooperated with the Serious Fraud Office
only to avoid extradition to the United States, where he faced
similar charges. But he later decided to fight the charges.
In his sentencing remarks on Aug. 3, Cooke said there was no
separate standard of dishonesty for any group of society, that
Hayes had "appreciated at the time" he had acted dishonestly and
that it was irrelevant that others had done the same or that
managers condoned, embraced or even encouraged it.
He said there was "no doubt" the sums involved ran into
millions of dollars and that the conduct in the case "must be
marked out as dishonest and wrong and a message sent to the
world of banking accordingly".
Hayes was sentenced consecutively for the conspiracies he
was found guilty of while at UBS and those while at Citigroup
between 2006 and 2010. Had the market rigging been seen as one
offence, Hayes would have faced a maximum 10-year sentence.
The sentence shows how the UK judiciary is toughening its
stance on white collar crime, lawyers say.
Should the Court of Appeal side with Hayes, it could order a
retrial. But both Hayes's team and the Serious Fraud Office,
which is now pursuing confiscation proceedings against Hayes to
claw back property deemed to be proceeds of crime, could yet
take the case to the Supreme Court if they fail at this stage.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Keith Weir)