LONDON Dec 1 The judge who sentenced Tom Hayes
to 14 years in jail for conspiracy to rig Libor interest rates
blocked the defence from presenting key evidence about a banking
industry that routinely flouted rules, his lawyer told an
appeals court on Tuesday.
On the first day of a two-day appeal against the former
trader's conviction and sentence, lawyer Neil Hawes told senior
judges at London's Court of Appeal that the jury should have
been free to consider if Hayes had acted dishonestly against the
backdrop of industry practice at the time.
Hayes, a 36-year-old former UBS and Citigroup
trader, was found guilty in August of eight charges of
conspiracy to defraud for rigging Libor, the London interbank
offered rate that underpins around $450 trillion of financial
contracts and consumer loans worldwide.
Hawes said that during his closing speech in the trial,
Judge Jeremy Cooke had prevented him from referring the jury to
the culture of the industry in 2006-2010, when he said banks
routinely tried to influence benchmark interest rates for
commercial reasons.
Quizzed by Lord Chief Justice John Thomas, the head of the
judiciary in England and Wales, as well as Brian Leveson and
Elizabeth Gloster, Hawes denied his argument hinged on bankers
having their own standards of honesty.
"In judging standards of reasonable and honest people, you
have to have regard to the conduct of the market (at the time),"
he said.
DISHONESTY TEST
Hayes, whose lawyers are arguing Cooke made legal errors in
the way he handled the trial and that the sentence was wrong in
principle and/or excessive, waived his right to attend a dry
hearing that focused in part on the objective and subjective
definition of dishonesty -- the so-called Ghosh test.
Under the test, a jury has to decide whether a defendant
acted dishonestly according to ordinary standards of reasonable
and honest people. If so, it must consider whether the defendant
realised what he was doing was dishonest by those standards.
Asked by Judge Thomas whether Hawes's argument appeared to
suggest "diluting" the standards of honesty by reference to the
market, prosecutor Mukul Chawla said: "That is the effect of
what is now suggested."
Hayes, a former Tokyo-based yen derivatives trader diagnosed
with Asperger's Syndrome, denied dishonesty during his trial,
arguing he had been open about practices which he said were
endorsed by senior staff and common in the industry at the time.
But his defence was complicated by previous admissions of
dishonesty, described by the prosecution on Tuesday as direct,
indirect and qualified, while initially cooperating with the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in 2013 before Hayes said rage drove
him to pull out of the agreement and fight the charges.
Hawes said Cooke had also wrongly refused to admit heresay
evidence about how one broker ignored Hayes' requests to help
move Libor rates to his trading advantage or that a "permissible
range" of Libor submissions existed - casting doubt, Hawes said,
on the prosecution case that Hayes had struck a dishonest
agreement with the unnamed broker.
Equally, he said Hayes was denied access to his former
profit and loss accounts, which could have helped him counter
allegations that he was "obsessed" with making a profit.
Finally, Hawes said Judge Cooke erred when he ruled that
expert medical evidence was irrelevant about Hayes's depression
in late 2012 and 2013 after he was charged by both U.S. and
British prosecutors.
"I'm not surprised he felt depressed," noted Judge Leveson.
"We're not suggesting it was a mental illness he was suffering,
are we?". Hawes said "it didn't go that far."
