LONDON Dec 2 Three senior London judges said on
Wednesday they did not plan any immediate ruling on an attempt
by Tom Hayes, the first trader convicted by a jury of conspiracy
to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates, to appeal against
his conviction.
Hayes's legal team will now present its arguments to appeal
his 14-year jail sentence - one of the longest handed down for
white collar crime.
The two-day hearing at London's Court of Appeal is being
heard by Lord Chief Justice John Thomas, the head of the
judiciary in England and Wales, and senior judges Brian Leveson
and Elizabeth Gloster.
Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader,
was in August found guilty of eight charges of conspiracy to
defraud for rigging Libor, the London interbank offered rate,
that underpins around $450 trillion of financial contracts and
consumer loans worldwide.
His legal team is arguing that Jeremy Cooke, the judge who
presided over Hayes's trial and sentenced the former yen
derivatives trader, made legal errors in the way he handled the
case and that the sentence was wrong in principle and/or
manifestly excessive.
Hayes, 36, was sentenced consecutively for the conspiracies
he was found guilty of while at UBS and those while at Citigroup
between 2006 and 2010. Had the market rigging charges been
considered as one offence, he would have faced a maximum 10-year
sentence.
