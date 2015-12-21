BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals enters into sales agreement with Cowen
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 21 London's Court of Appeal on Monday cut the sentence of Tom Hayes, a former trader jailed for conspiracy to rig global Libor interest rates, to 11 years from 14 after considering mitigating factors such as his Asperger's syndrome diagnosis.
The lawyers and family of Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup derivatives trader, failed to overturn the conviction in a case closely watched by the banking industry. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman)
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terreno realty Corp acquires properties in Carlstadt, NJ for $12.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: