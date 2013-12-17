LONDON Dec 17 Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup trader, on Tuesday pleaded "not guilty" in
a London court to charges that he had sought to manipulate Libor
benchmark interest rates with peers from around 10 leading banks
and brokerages.
The 34-year-old, who appeared alongside former RP Martin
brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour, has been charged with
eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010 as
part of a global inquiry stretching from the U.S. to Asia.
Hayes, who last December was also charged with fraud-related
offences by U.S. prosecutors, made his plea after an 11th-hour
change of legal team.
Farr and Gilmour, who were arrested alongside Hayes in
Britain last December and later also charged with conspiracy to
defraud, also pleaded "not guilty".