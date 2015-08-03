LONDON Aug 3 He was so obsessed with the
numbers that he did not see his downfall coming.
The first trader convicted by a jury in the global Libor
rate-rigging scandal was a maths whiz nicknamed "Rain Man", who
slept as an adult under a superhero duvet cover he had owned
since he was eight.
Tom Hayes, found guilty of eight counts of conspiracy to
defraud, told the court he never thought he had been dishonest.
During a nine-week trial at London's Southwark Crown Court,
the 35-year-old former yen derivatives trader for the Tokyo
offices of UBS and Citigroup said he had always
been driven to do a good job. He wanted to gain "an extra edge",
he said, and his bosses had condoned methods that were common
practice at the time.
That included influencing other traders and brokers to nudge
Libor, the London Interbank Offered Rate, used as a benchmark
for $450 trillion in financial contracts worldwide.
Mukul Chawla, the gravelly-voiced veteran counsel for the
prosecution, called Hayes the ringleader in a conspiracy of
around 25 people to rig Libor.
Hayes said he had been singled out to take the fall.
"UBS had thrown me under the bus. I was up against two $50
billion organisations (UBS and Citi), the DOJ, the FSA
(Britain's then financial regulator), you name the acronym.
"I was the guy everyone was going to blame."
Some of those named in Hayes's case have been charged and
others remain under investigation, Chawla said.
But so far, no senior executives have been prosecuted in a
scandal that helped shred public faith in an industry and has
cost some of the world's biggest banks and brokerages $9 billion
in fines and seen 21 people charged. Four people have pleaded
guilty in separate Libor cases in Britain and the United States,
although they have yet to be sentenced.
UBS, where Hayes worked in Tokyo from 2006-2009, was fined
around $1.5 billion by U.S., British and Swiss authorities in
December 2012. Its Japanese subsidiary pleaded guilty to one
U.S. criminal count of fraud relating to benchmark manipulation,
including yen Libor.
It said in a statement that it was not a party to the
criminal case against Hayes. "The bank has resolved this legacy
matter with most authorities and is committed to reducing
operational risks and upholding a culture of doing the right
thing."
Citigroup, which fired Hayes after just 10 months in the job
in 2010 after an internal investigation into his methods, was
fined by European antitrust authorities 70 million euros ($77
million) in 2013 for participating in yen interest rate cartels.
It declined to comment after the verdict.
'QANTAS NEVER CRASHED'
A mathematics graduate with a penchant for probability
puzzles, Hayes was diagnosed before the start of his trial with
mild Asperger's Syndrome, a form of autism characterised by
social awkwardness and obsessive, repetitive behaviours.
Even before his diagnosis, he didn't take offence when
colleagues called him "Rain Man", after a Hollywood film about
an autistic savant with a gift for numbers who wins big at
blackjack. One trader would chant whenever he saw Hayes: "Qantas
never crashed, Qantas never crashed", a line from the movie in
which the main character obsesses about an Australian airline.
For someone thrilled by numbers, trading interest rate
futures in Tokyo was both exhilarating and intense. Sometimes he
was so stressed he wanted to jump off a bridge, Hayes said. He
estimated he executed 45,000 trades in his three years at UBS,
offering counterparties ten times as many different prices to
buy or sell financial contracts.
He lived, breathed and dreamt Libor, and even sometimes
updated his Facebook page with where he wanted rates set.
"Your whole trading book is like this living organism with
all these interconnecting parts and all these moving pieces," he
told the court.
Libor rates are submitted by major banks each day to reflect
their estimated cost of borrowing in different currencies over
various time frames. That made it possible to tamper with the
rates by influencing the "submitters" who sent the estimates.
Pushing the rates up or down, even slightly, could boost
profits or reduce losses on a trading book that determined the
bank's earnings - and Hayes's bonus.
"No one suggests...that Mr Hayes should bear the full weight
of Libor manipulation on his shoulders," prosecutor Chawla told
the jury. But Chawla said Hayes was more than just a bit player,
leaving a trail of 2,000 emails and computer messages that
placed him at the centre of a rate rigging plot.
"In relation to these events, his actions stood apart from
and above all of the others."
Hayes said he sought only tiny changes, and did not see this
as dishonest because the rates would still approximate the
broader market cost of cash.
Scores of computer chats, emails and phone recordings were
presented to the court, in which Hayes requests, cajoles and
offers rewards - such as phoney trades designed only to generate
broker commissions - to people who can influence the rates.
"If you keep 6s (6-month Libor) unchanged today I will
fucking do one humongous deal with you, all right?" he told a
broker in one phone call on Sept. 18, 2008. "... If you do that
then I will ... pay you $50,000, $100,000, whatever you want."
WHAT KIND OF BANK IS THIS?
After three years at UBS during which he earned the Swiss
bank $300 million, Hayes was lured to Citigroup's Tokyo office
with an offer of a 2.2 million pound ($3.4 million) bonus.
In his new job, he found it harder to persuade rate
submitters to listen to his requests. He pushed London-based
junior colleague Hayato Hoshino to approach the bank's yen Libor
submitter, Burak Celtic, to build a relationship on his behalf.
"Just try and catch him down in the toilet or something,"
Hayes told Hoshino. But when Hoshino approached Celtic soon
after, the submitter promptly reported the incident to his boss
Andrew Thursfield, a senior manager in Citigroup's internal
treasury office, who ordered an internal investigation.
At the time, nerves were on edge across the industry over a
snowballing global investigation, begun in 2008, into
allegations of rate rigging. A dozen banks were in the spotlight
and executives were being questioned by authorities, including
Thursfield at Citigroup.
On a phone call on July 12, 2010, transcripts of which were
read out in court, Hayes's boss Chris Cecere asked Andrew
Morton, Citigroup's global head of rates based in London,
whether the treasury department had reported "little Hoshino".
"Yeah I heard that they, they, uh, complained to compliance
or something like that," Morton says. "...I told you. Dude, I
told you multiple times. Be fucking careful with those guys."
Cecere replied: "What the fuck kind of bank is this?... Turn
your own people in instead of just picking up the phone and
saying look, this is really not comfortable, please stop it..."
Hayes said he was "coached" by both Cecere and Brian
Mccappin, the former head of Citigroup's investment bank in
Japan, to tell Citigroup's investigating lawyers he had shared
only general "market colour" and had not asked for rate moves.
Cecere, Mccappin, Morton and Hoshino have not been charged
with wrongdoing.
Cecere told Reuters in 2012 he had left Citigroup
voluntarily with full bonus; his current employer, hedge fund
Brevan Howard, which had no involvement in the proceedings
against Hayes, did not make him available for comment.
Morton and Mccappin, now based in New-York as a senior
executive of global investor sales, declined to comment through
Citigroup. Hoshino left and moved back to Tokyo, according to
his Facebook page. He could not be reached for comment.
When Hayes was summoned to a final meeting before being
fired on Sept. 6, 2010, he asked how much the bank would give
him to go quietly. Citigroup reported the incident to the
authorities and let him keep the 2.2 million pound bonus.
NUMBER GAMES
Bruised, Hayes returned to England and promptly married
Sarah Tighe, a young lawyer he had met at a Tokyo swimming pool.
With Tighe, his confidante who would become the mother of their
son Joshua, he bought a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom Victorian
rectory in southern England.
In Dec. 2012, he switched on the television to hear U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder and criminal division chief Lanny
Breuer announce he had been criminally charged over Libor.
Terrified of extradition to the United States, he hired
lawyers to approach British investigators to offer his
cooperation with their investigation.
"I had one focus and one focus only which was not to be
flown to El Paso in Texas, a maximum security prison, without my
wife, without my son," he said at trial. "I didn't think about
innocence, guilt or anything. My only consideration at the time
was getting charged (in Britain) and avoiding extradition."
While cooperating, he gave 82 hours of voluntary interviews
to Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over around five months
in 2013, during which he not only conceded that he had acted
dishonestly, but named and implicated around 25 other people.
Then, he abruptly withdrew his cooperation, pleaded not
guilty and threw himself on the mercy of a British jury. He said
that decision was taken out of anger at how he had been treated
by the authorities and the banks that had "hung him out to dry".
In court, Hayes gave an articulate account of himself when
he testified in his defence, but grew testy and difficult under
cross examination. He occasionally flashed dry wit.
Straight-faced, he told a late-coming reporter outside the
courtroom during the tense days while the jury was still
deliberating: "You missed it. I've been found not-guilty on all
counts."
Chawla told the jury the trial was about dishonesty. But for
Hayes, it was always about numbers.
The evidence trail, he said, was testament to his belief he
had done nothing wrong. It had been a numbers game: the more
people he asked to nudge rates, the more likely someone would do
his bidding, the more he would earn for the bank. He insisted to
the end that a cold look at the numbers would reveal he had done
nothing wrong.
"For me this case is all about numbers and we don't ever
really look at the numbers properly, in my opinion," he said.
