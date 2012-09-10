LONDON, Sept 10 British investment management industry association the IMA called on regulators on Monday to reform the Libor benchmark of interbank interest rates rather than scrap it, arguing that swift decisive changes would restore market confidence.

More than a dozen banks are under investigation by regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia for suspected rigging of Libor and other similar rates used to price trillions of dollars worth of financial products.

In its submission to a government consultation on proposed changes to Libor which ended on Friday, the IMA called for a rapid "wholesale re-organisation" of the benchmark's governance, with greater transparency and tighter oversight.

The IMA, representing an industry running assets of 4.2 trillion pounds, also supported anonymous submissions of interest rate data by banks to avoid the stigma of admitting to paying higher rates than competitors.

Bob Diamond, the former boss of Barclays, which has been fined a record sum for rigging Libor, told British lawmakers in July that he had feared during the financial crisis of 2008 the bank may be nationalised if the government believed its borrowing costs were higher than those of rivals.

"The Libor scandal has caused significant reputational damage to London so it is imperative that reform is swift, well thought through and robust," Guy Sears, the IMA's Director of Wholesale, said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Monday the world's top central banks have agreed to set up a joint body to look into Libor, following a meeting of central bankers at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland.

The IMA cautioned against rushing to give financial regulators greater powers of criminal investigation in relation to Libor fixing which it said could also criminalise a broad range of unrelated activities.

"Current powers, including fines and the ability to ban individuals from working in the industry, should in the short term be significant deterrents," Sears said.