By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 6 A sprawling, global
investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor benchmark
interest rates may result in U.S. charges against more
individual defendants and a guilty plea from another bank, a
U.S. Department of Justice lawyer said on Thursday.
Michael Koenig, the federal prosecutor, said during a New
York federal court hearing that the Justice Department had
"individual targets in mind" for potential charges and "at least
one other bank entity we anticipate entering into plea
negotiations with."
"We do have some more in mind, but we're at the tail end of
that," he said.
Koenig did not name the bank or individuals. Peter Carr, a
Justice Department spokesman, declined to identify potential
targets of what he called an "active, ongoing investigation."
U.S. and European authorities have in recent years charged
several individuals and extracted billions of dollars in fines
from banks stemming from alleged manipulation of Libor and
related rates.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is calculated
based on submissions by a panel of banks. It is used to set
interest rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages, and
underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions.
Thursday's hearing before U.S. District Judge George Daniels
addressed a Justice Department request to put document
discovery, or the gathering of evidence, on hold in a proposed
class action lawsuit against several banks.
The lawsuit, filed in 2012, claimed the banks including
JPMorgan Chase & Co, HSBC Holdings Plc and
Deutsche Bank AG manipulated yen-denominated interest
rate benchmarks between 2006 and 2010.
Daniels ordered a stay on discovery until Jan. 15, 2015. The
government had sought a stay until May while its investigation
continued.
Deutsche Bank is preparing to pay almost 1 billion euros
($1.24 billion) in Libor-related fines as it nears a deal with
U.S. and British authorities, Reuters reported last
month.
Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it is "cooperating in the
various regulatory investigations and conducting its own ongoing
review into the interbank offered rates matters."
To date, the Justice Department has obtained nearly $1.95
billion through settlements with UBS AG, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc, Rabobank and Barclays Plc
.
As part of those settlements, Japanese units of UBS and RBS
pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
The Justice Department meanwhile has criminally charged 11
individuals from UBS, Rabobank and ICAP Plc. Two former
Rabobank employees have pleaded guilty as part of the U.S.
investigation.
The case is Laydon v Mizuho Bank Ltd, et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No 12-3419.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)