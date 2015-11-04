NEW YORK Nov 4 The U.S. judge overseeing
private litigation accusing global banks of manipulating the
Libor interest rate benchmark has dismissed class-action claims
by borrowers who alleged that their student loans were
"unconscionable" because lenders manipulated their rates.
In a 68-page decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge
Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan said it was not "substantively
unreasonable" to incorporate Libor into the floating-rate
portions of the borrowers' loans, given that even sophisticated
borrowers thought it a sufficiently reliable benchmark to use.
Buchwald also said the lawsuits failed to allege that any
manipulation by JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America
Corp, the two lenders that were sued, increased the
plaintiffs' loan payments.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond on
Wednesday to requests for comment.
Short for London Interbank Offered Rate, Libor underpins
hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions, and is used to
set rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages. Banks
use it to determine the cost of borrowing from one another. The
rate is based on submissions by banks that sit on panels.
Investors and regulators have accused big banks of
suppressing Libor during the financial crisis to boost earnings
and make their finances appear healthier.
Buchwald oversees litigation that began in 2011, and accused
16 banks of conspiring to manipulate Libor.
In March 2013, the judge dismissed what she called a
"substantial portion" of the litigation, including federal
antitrust claims justifying triple damages. Tuesday's decision
was her fifth extensive ruling addressing various claims.
Elsewhere in the decision, Buchwald dismissed claims by
lenders that complained about receiving artificially low
interest payments on money they lent, and mortgagors who said
they were forced to make artificially high payments.
The case is In re: Libor-based Financial Instruments
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-md-02262.
