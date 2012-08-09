* London moving faster than DOJ in interviewing some traders
* DOJ worried interviews could compromise its own probes
* Sprawling Libor probe involves more than a dozen banks
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 U.S. and UK authorities are at
odds over how and when to interview key traders in London as
part of a trans-Atlantic probe of the manipulation of benchmark
interest rates, potentially complicating efforts to build a
complete picture of the scope of the alleged bid-rigging.
In London, the Financial Services Authority, the top UK
financial regulator, is seeking to interview traders ahead of a
timetable the Justice Department has for interviews.
To be sure, probes in the United States and the United
Kingdom have made progress. Barclays paid $453 million
in June to settle U.S. and British inquiries into the Libor
benchmark, and prosecutors have homed in on traders in New York.
But criminal defense lawyers representing some foreign
traders say they are struggling to figure out who is ultimately
calling the shots without the common practice of civil
regulators deferring to criminal counterparts.
In some cases, the differences could limit cooperation
between the agencies. If criminal prosecutors decide to bring
charges against an individual who previously spoke to the FSA,
for example, they are legally required to document and source
each fact to prove they did not derive it from the UK
interviews.
While technical, the legal maneuvers are adding challenges
to already complex cases that involve banks and traders in New
York, London, Singapore, and Tokyo, and at least three rates
pegged to the dollar, euro and yen.
The friction comes as some UK critics complain that U.S.
regulators are themselves being overzealous against London-based
firms. They point to a threat by a New York regulator to strip
Standard Chartered of its state banking license, the
Barclays settlement, and a U.S. Senate panel's scathing report
about HSBC's efforts to police suspect transactions.
In the Libor probe, a former top DOJ official who is not
involved in the Libor investigation said the British regulator's
more aggressive timetable with traders could potentially corrupt
evidence used in bringing criminal charges.
U.S. and UK authorities do not publicly acknowledge a rift.
A DOJ spokeswoman said the department has a longstanding
policy encouraging its attorneys to coordinate with other
agencies and appreciates the assistance provided by law
enforcement partners in the United States and abroad.
Martin Wheatley, managing director of the FSA, told Reuters
o n T hursday that he is not aware that any of the multiple
investigations have hindered the overall progress of the probes.
"We have an open gateway that allows us to share
information," Wheatley said.
TRADERS SCRUTINIZED
Regulators around the globe are probing more than a dozen
banks for allegedly manipulating Libor, the global borrowing
cost benchmark that is used in contracts worth trillions of
dollars globally.
A handful of traders at banks, including Barclays, UK-based
Royal Bank of Scotland and Switzerland's UBS AG
, have come into the sights of authorities.
While federal prosecutors in Washington have begun reaching
out to lawyers for some of the individuals under scrutiny to
discuss cooperation and plea agreements, some cases that are
still in the early stages of investigation have been complicated
by the U.S.-UK friction.
While U.S. citizens can decline to testify before civil
authorities if they are worried about criminal charges, foreign
traders are being forced to testify before the FSA, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Generally, civil and criminal regulators in the United
States cooperate on parallel investigations, with civil
authorities deferring to their criminal counterparts to avoid
jeopardizing a criminal case.