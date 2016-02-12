WASHINGTON Feb 12 American and British regulators are likely to charge several banks including Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank, and London-based HSBC Holdings, in an interest-rigging probe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority were preparing a final round of civil charges against the bank for rate manipulation in the Libor scandal, the newspaper reported, citing people close to the investigation. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)