OTTAWA, Feb 28 A Canadian court has put a hold on orders to Royal Bank of Scotland to produce documents in connection with an investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor interest rates, Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.

RBS went to the Ontario Superior Court to challenge orders the court had granted the Competition Bureau for RBS to produce a wide range of documents that included its operations abroad. Competition Bureau spokeswoman Alexa Keating said the court granted an interim stay pending the outcome of the challenge.

Last May and June, the Ontario court gave orders, at the bureau's request, to a series of banks and brokers to produce documents. The Canadian agency is working tightly with authorities in other countries.

The Competition Bureau said in its application to the court at the time that traders at a co-operating bank - identified by people familiar with the situation as UBS AG - sought to manipulate the yen London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) in collaboration with London traders at other banks.

Any collusion in setting rates would lead to questions about the accuracy of Libor, a benchmark for $350 trillion in derivatives market securities. It is also the basis for pricing about $10 trillion in loans for everything from home mortgages to companies with shaky credit histories.

Spokespeople for the banks have declined to comment.