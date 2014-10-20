LONDON Oct 20 Banks who submit quotes for
compiling Libor interest rates will have to follow a manual of
instructions to avoid a repeat of the rigging seen in the past,
the benchmark's new administrator said on Monday.
Ten banks and brokerages have paid more than $6 billion to
settle allegations of rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate
or Libor, which is used to price $350 trillion of financial
products globally, from credit cards to home loans.
The banks were accused of manipulating the quotes to make
themselves look healthier or make more money on derivatives
linked to Libor.
ICE Benchmark Administration, a unit of Intercontinental
Exchange, has been running Libor since taking over from
BBA Libor in February following sweeping reforms rushed in by
regulators to help restore trust in the benchmark lending rate.
IBA president Finbarr Hutcheson said on Monday the planned
manual or "methodology" it has published is a significant step
towards making Libor more robust by replacing a variety of
practices applied by the 20 submitting banks with a common
structure.
The IBA's position paper sets out a prescriptive sequence of
steps or "waterfall" banks must follow. The paper is being put
out to public consulation and a more refined document will come
out early next year, with the changes formally introduced from
later in 2015.
The basic aim of the manual is to ensure that quotes are
based on market transactions wherever possible.
But if there are insufficient transactions submitters can
"interpolate" or form a quote based on a list of approved
alternative transactions.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has already listed
such eligible transactions and the IBA proposes three more --
unsecured wholesale funding deposits, commercial paper and
primary issuance Certificates of Deposits.
A wider range would reduce the room for judgment even
further, the IBA paper says. The manual sets parameters on using
judgment "as a last resort" when markets freeze as they did when
Lehman Brothers went bust in September 2008.
Regulators say Libor must be "anchored" in real market
transactions to the greatest extent possible and each Libor rate
compiled under the new methodology will indicate the extent to
which transactions, interpolation and judgment have been used.
The information will help IBA determine next year if there
are enough market transactions in normal times to sustain all 35
Libor rates published daily.
Regulators and central banks, such as the Bank of England,
the New York Federal Reserve and the Swiss central bank have
already been consultated about the IBA's plans.
However, the manual won't satisfy U.S. critics of Libor who
want it scrapped and replaced with an index based purely on
market transactions.
Some users of Libor may also claim "legal frustration" or
argue that the IBA's methodology creates a new benchmark so that
current contracts based on Libor are no longer valid.
After the fines some submitter banks have paid, IBA hopes
that by introducing strict, common rules it will "derisk" Libor
submissions to encourage existing contributor banks to stay and
persuade new ones to join.
"We can evisage an approach under which perhaps 50 banks
would contribute their transactions on a daily basis," the IBA
paper said.
