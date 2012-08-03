LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - The Global Collateral Finance Repo Index - an overnight lending rate published by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp - last week gained its strongest support yet as a possible rival to Libor in the US.

The US Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association confirmed its support of a floating-rate note programme to be rolled out as soon as possible, and the consensus on the most appropriate benchmark for issuance has shifted to general collateral rates and away from the previously preferred federal funds and T-bills.

"The committee gravitated towards referencing Treasury general collateral, in lieu of Federal funds effective and T-bills," noted the TBAC in the minutes of its latest meeting.

At a previous meeting in May, just three members voted in favour of a general collateral rate, while four opted for T-bills and the greatest support went to Fed funds, which gained six of the 13 votes.

The sentiment shift reflects the recent development of a liquid derivatives market for GCF, but the rapid turnaround in opinion is impressive given the nascent stage of the market for GCF futures and over-the-counter swaps.

NYSE Liffe US launched GCF Repo Index futures on July 16 and has generated impressive volumes in the early stages.

In their first week of trading, almost 20,000 contracts changed hands, with a notional value of US$100bn, for open interest of 11,000, rising to 15,000 by the end of week two.

"New futures contract launches are notoriously difficult to get going, but just two weeks in, this already looks like a mature market with half-tick markets right through about the first 13 months," said Thomas Callahan, CEO of NYSE Liffe US. "We've got contracts listed out for two years and active quotes through about September 2013, so this is already looking like a mature market."

If the Treasury agrees, and finalises its preference for a general collateral rate - a decision likely to be taken at the end of this year or in early 2013 - those volumes could skyrocket.

"In theory, a decision to use GCF for FRNs would be helpful for the futures product as it would generate forward hedging needs for swapping FRN assets to fixed rates, providing organic demand, but we think the product has significant value independent of the Treasury decision," said Callahan.

And it isn't just volumes that are impressive.

"The launch has been successful in many different ways, volume has been very strong and we've now been through the first expiry cycle," said Harvey Flax, business manager for GCF Repo Index Futures at NYSE Liffe US.

"The quality of the market is also very good, with a range of diverse clients participating, including true end-users such as hedge funds and asset managers rather than just the repo banks, which is atypical of a new market."

Alongside the futures launch, an over-the-counter GCF swaps market is also beginning to emerge, though it remains somewhat behind the listed market given the need for swaps counterparties to secure licences for the product and agree standard protocols.

"Development of the OTC market alongside the futures market will be extremely important as we have the capacity to list contracts out to five years if the market demands, but that is only likely to evolve through complementary activities in the OTC market," said Callahan.

Since Barclays became the first bank to be fined for its role in the Libor rigging scandal, the reputation of an index to which around US$360trn of swaps transactions are referenced has come under intense scrutiny and alternatives look set to gain traction.

GCF was first published in November 2010 and averages daily rates repurchase agreements for the US$300bn GCF repo market that clears at the DTCC's Fixed Income Clearing Corp. It is based on fully collateralised transactions in underlying cash Treasury, agency and agency mortgage-backed markets.