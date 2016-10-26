(Adds details from complaint, comments, other Libor litigation,
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 26 Barclays Plc and UBS
AG have agreed to settle U.S. litigation by bondholders
who accused the banks of conspiring with rivals to rig the Libor
benchmark interest rate, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in
court filings on Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed, and both accords require the
approval of U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in
Manhattan.
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used to set
rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions,
including for credit cards, student loans and mortgages. It is
calculated based on submissions by banks that sit on panels.
But a variety of investors accused Barclays, UBS and 14
other banks in private litigation of suppressing Libor before,
during and after the 2008 financial crisis to boost earnings or
make their balance sheets look healthier.
Wednesday's accords cover a proposed class of investors who
said the collusion caused them to receive artificially low
returns on more than $500 billion of dollar-denominated debt
whose interest payouts were linked to Libor.
Barclays spokesman Andrew Smith and UBS spokeswoman Erica
Chase declined to comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
In June 2012, Barclays reached a $453 million settlement and
entered a non-prosecution agreement with global regulators to
resolve Libor manipulation charges.
UBS reached a similar $1.5 billion settlement six months
later, and in May 2015 agreed to pay a $203 million criminal
fine for breaching its own non-prosecution agreement.
The case is Gelboim et al v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01025. The main Libor litigation is In re: Libor-Based
Financial Instruments Antitrust Litigation in the same court,
No. 11-md-02262.
