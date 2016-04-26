(Adds detail on emails shown in court)
By Anjuli Davies and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, April 26 Former Barclays executive Eric
Bommensath told a London court on Tuesday that he was not aware
of alleged attempts by traders at the British bank to manipulate
the Libor global financial benchmark rate.
Former Barclays traders Stylianos Contogoulas, Jay
Merchant, Alex Pabon and Ryan Reich and former Barclays rate
submitter Jonathan Mathew have all pleaded not guilty to a
charge of conspiracy to defraud by manipulating U.S. dollar
Libor rates between June 2005 and September 2007.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the agency in charge
of prosecuting complex financial crime, alleges the five men
dishonestly agreed to procure or make submissions of rates in
the dollar Libor-setting process which were false or misleading
in order to benefit their trading positions.
Each count carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.
On April 7, the prosecution told the court that Merchant
alleged to the SFO in March 2014 that top bosses at Barclays,
including Bommensath, had approved and condoned the practice of
making such Libor requests.
Bommensath, who was global head of fixed income at Barclays
at the time of the indictment period, told the jury in London
that he was never aware of or condoned the practice.
He was appearing for the first time in the trial as a
prosecution witness.
The London interbank offered rate, known as Libor, is a
benchmark for about $450 trillion of financial contracts
worldwide, from complex derivatives to student loans.
French-educated Bommensath, who started his banking career
at Banker's Trust as a trader, had moved to New York from London
by the autumn of 2006 in an expanded role that saw him
responsible for up to 1,000 employees, he told the court.
Bommensath told the jury that Merchant never reported to him
and was "at least" two levels below him. He once played tennis
with Merchant, who was a very good player, but otherwise he
never socialised with him, Bommensath added.
FUN AND GAMES
Bommensath also told court that he had not been aware at the
time of Barclays submitting lower Libor rates during the
2007-2008 financial crisis - known as lowballing - to allay
solvency fears.
Two lawyers for the defence said Bommensath was among around
100 recipients of emails sent by Peter Johnson, a former U.S.
dollar Libor submitter at Barclays, who is not on trial.
An email from Johnson on Aug. 31, 2007 was read out to the
jury and shown on screens in the courtroom. In the email, which
was copied to Bommensath, Johnson said: "Fun and games in Libor
land ... Just for your guidance, I do not think I am setting
Libors high enough!"
In another email, dated Nov. 28, 2007, read out by defence
lawyers and shown on screens, Johnson wrote: "Libors are not
reflecting the true cost of money... but it is not a good idea
at the moment to be seen to be too far away from the pack."
When asked by the defence lawyers to confirm that this was
evidence of Barclays setting dollar Libor rates lower than they
should have been, Bommensath said money markets were
dysfunctional at the time and that he had been focused on
dealing with the mortgage crises and credit risk in New York.
He had not been aware that the bank had set inaccurate
rates, he said.
Defence lawyers and Barclays have declined to comment.
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)